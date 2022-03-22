Blotter: March 22

Published 6:48 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Michael Edward Winters, 45, was charged with misdemeanor violent domestic violence Saturday.

• Nathan Michael Wiles, 28, was charged with misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Monday.

• Kyshawn Quandarius Robinson, 25, was charged with felony possessing stolen goods Tuesday.

• Salisbury Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Lincolnton Road early Saturday morning.

• Habitat for Humanity Restore, located at 1707 S. Main St., reported vandalism on Saturday.

• A woman who lives in the 110 block at Clancy Hills Apartments reported burglary Sunday. While responding to the call, officers found shell casings in the vicinity.

• A woman who lives in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle was the victim of gun assault Sunday.

• Officers responded to multiple larcenies from motor vehicles Monday at the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

In Sheriff’s Office reports: 

• David Wayne Locklear, 41, was charged Friday for outstanding child support warrants in addition to a wanted status out of South Carolina. Locklear was charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor non-child support. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

• Anna Marie Andres, 36, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

• John Payton Blough, 45, was charged Friday with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Tammy Casper Stafford, 48, was charged Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault.

• A man on the 2200 block of Mooresville Road reported motor vehicle theft Friday.

• A man on the 1200 block of Briarwood Terrace, reported vandalism Friday.

• A woman on the 1000 block of Copeland Trail reported her license plate was removed and replaced with fictitious registration Saturday.

• A man on the 200 block of Hoot Circle reported his camper was shot on the right side on Saturday.

• Deputies responded to a call of shots fired inside a residence located on the 5900 block of Woodleaf Road Friday.

• A woman on the 4900 block of S. Main Street was the victim of a break-in and larceny Sunday.

• Deputies responded to a physical domestic assault at the 4000 block of Cauble Road Sunday.

• Endress Automotive, located at 3330 N.C. 801 in Woodleaf, reported a damaged steering column and stolen catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle Friday, with an estimated loss of $1,500.

• Energy United Foundation, located at 145 Rocky Point in Cleveland, reported stolen electricity from one of its meters, with an estimated loss of $500.

