Rowan Aquatic Club YMCA wins small team award at state meet

Rowan Aquatic Club YMCA swimmers closed out the short course season by winning the small team award at the Greater YMCA Sunbelt Swimming Association meet for state YMCA swim teams.

Rowan (RAC) had 18 swimmers and nine relays earn top eight points. Every member of 69-member team came away with personal best individual or relay times or completed a new distance or stroke.

Anthony Oliveri, 6, was the youngest, finishing top eight in 25 free and backstroke events. Matthew Epley, 19, brought home top eight in the mile swim.

Top eight winners whose season ended were Guy Deal, Charlotte Hawkins, Rodney Hawkins, Micah Stevenson, Anthony Oliveri, Bear Schofield, Koleman Thompson, Keaton Weatherly and Liam Yates. Relay point scorers were Ellie Bellendir, Nolan Brinkley, Alex Diaz, Nadia Ervin, Nick Frank, Josie Gaukstern, Levi Ginder, Thomas Head, Isaiah Kelly, Josh McBride, Jacob Oliver and Emory Sechriest.

Swimmers who have earned entry to represent Rowan in the YMCA Regional Championship meet are Bennett Brinkley, Matthew Epley, Kimarie Furr, Riley Gleason, Bella Herlocker, Patterson Herlocker, Rance Jackson, Rylan Jackson, Jordyn Jernigan, Chris Kafitz, Gracie Lineburger, Isabella McGee, Camden Miller, Luke Nebrich, Addyson Sechriest, Makenzie Sechriest and Zoey Waters.

Since the COVID pandemic, YMCA swimmers became a Safe Sport Certified team, raised over $2,400 for an injured athlete on another team and raised the same amount to help the YMCA Annual Campaign in 2021. In three years, RAC’s Military Mile swim to help Salisbury National Guard families of deployed service personnel to raise more than $2,500. The 2022 Military Mile swim is Nov. 12 and open to all.