Salisbury Police respond to bank robbery on Jake Alexander Boulevard

SALISBURY — Police on Thursday morning responded to a bank robbery at F&M Bank’s location on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Details about the incident were limited Thursday afternoon. Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes confirmed there was a bank robbery, but he wasn’t immediately able to provide more information.

Salisbury Police officers responded to the robbery — near the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Maupin Avenue — at roughly the same time they responded to a shooting nearby on Sunset Drive. There’s no evidence yet the two are connected.

A Post reporter on the scene saw several police cars parked near the bank and three officers across the street. One brandished a rifle. Another officer had a K-9 with him.