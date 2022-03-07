Statesville man charged with incest, rape

SALISBURY — A Statesville man faces a number of sex offense charges after allegedly committing incest.

Joseph Scott Fielding, 33, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday with incest against a child younger than 13, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and first degree statutory sex offense. Fielding was also charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16.

The alleged offenses occurred from Jan. 1, 2018 through May 1, 2019.

Fielding was issued a $250,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.