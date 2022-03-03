Salisbury police on scene of shooting near Walmart; one reported killed

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police were searching for a suspect who ran from a shooting incident Thursday night in the parking lot near businesses on South Arlington Street near the Walmart.

Scanner traffic reported one person was killed and a Post employee on the scene described officers doing chest compressions to try and save the man’s life.

Three people were reported shot, and a male suspect was seen running near the Circle K on Innes Street. Police and rescue crews arrived shortly after 9 p.m. when calls about the shooting came in.