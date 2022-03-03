Salisbury police on scene of shooting near Walmart; one reported killed

Published 9:23 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police were searching for a suspect who ran from a shooting incident Thursday night in the parking lot near businesses on South Arlington Street near the Walmart.

Scanner traffic reported one person was killed and a Post employee on the scene described officers doing chest compressions to try and save the man’s life.

Three people were reported shot, and a male suspect was seen running near the Circle K on Innes Street. Police and rescue crews arrived shortly after 9 p.m. when calls about the shooting came in.

More News

Rowan Republican attorney, Charlotte Democrat add names to contests on 2022 ballots

Improving COVID-19 numbers change CDC’s mask recommendation for Rowan County

City, Historic Salisbury Foundation negotiating sale of Salisbury Depot

Faith Academy Charter School finalizing plans for expansion

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...