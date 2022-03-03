Police searching for shooter after one killed in parking lot near Walmart

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police were searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting near Walmart Thursday night.

A man was found dead in the parking area of a shopping center off of Freeland Drive after an 8:52 p.m. 911 call. The Salisbury Police Department wasn’t able to immediately identify the man. Attempts are still being made to notify family.

A Post employee on scene witnessed first responders performing chest compressions on the man. Graphic photos show the man lying the asphalt, bleeding from his chest next to a white Dodge sedan with the rear driver-side door ajar and lights on.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the man suffered at least one wound but declined to offer further details. He would not comment about whether the victim was shot inside a vehicle.

Stokes said the scene was still active Thursday night, but there was no threat to the general public. A litany of police agencies were on the scene, searching for at least one suspect. Scanner traffic described a suspect running near the Circle K on Innes Street.

Stokes asked the public to call the department and tell them if they saw anything that can help the investigation.

“Even the smallest thing may be very important for us in the investigation,” Stokes said. “You may think it’s small. It’s important for us to have that information so please call us so we can hold this person accountable.”

Stokes said the department was assisted by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Emergency Management, Kannapolis Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation and Salisbury Fire Department.

Contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.