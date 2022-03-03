Man receives 25-year sentence for Rowan County drug conspiracy, money laundering

SALISBURY — A man who formerly lived in Salisbury will serve 300 months, or 25 years, in prison for drug and money laundering charges.

Derek McNeil Washington, a 31-year-old man who lived on Newsome Road, was sentenced in federal court last month to charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering. He was indicted last year as part of a 16-count indictment along with 10 others for crimes committed in Rowan County.

In addition to serving time in prison, Washington will forfeit firearms and serve five years of supervised probation after his prison sentence.

Court documents say the 10 people indicted in the case leased a house at 6905 Faith Road to manufacture, distribute and use cocaine hydrochloride and methamphetamine. The house is located south of the town of Faith.

Others involved in the drug case include:

• Rache Jamal Fortson, who pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Selena Demetrice Washington, who pleaded guilty to money laundering last month.

• Daniel Lee Walker, who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

• Crystal Dawn Smith, who pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

• Matthew Kelly Martin, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Wayne Spry Overman, Jr., who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Alexx Lynn Sousa, who pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Katelyn Michelle Marks, who pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

• Curtis Lynn Stirewalt, Jr., who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.