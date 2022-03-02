New 2022 candidate filings include group of China Grove residents, Salisburian running for Congress

SALISBURY — China Grove is sure to be well-represented on the 2022 ballot.

On Tuesday, Tangela “Lucy Horne” Morgan, a Democrat from China Grove, filed for the state Senate District 33 seat. Morgan works in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools district as a teacher and school guidance counselor. The only other candidate in the race is incumbent Sen. Carl Ford, a Republican who’s also from China Grove.

The race is growing for the newly drawn District 83, which will contain the southwestern portion of Rowan County and the eastern area of Cabarrus County. The district doesn’t have an incumbent. On Monday, former Rowan County Republican Chairman Brad Jenkins from China Grove filed for the seat. On Tuesday, China Grove business owner Grayson Haff filed as well. They are joined by Republican Kevin Crutchfield, a Republican from Midland.

On Wednesday, Dr. Grant Campbell, a physician and combat veteran from the Concord area, withdrew his bid for District 83. Before the North Carolina Superior Court ruling, District 83 was slated to contain the southwestern portion of Rowan County and the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County. The final map placed him only three miles outside of District 83 and into District 82, he said. Campbell said he has no desire to run against District 82 incumbent and Republican Dr. Kristin Baker.

“Despite suggestions to use technicalities to remain in the race, I felt it was not the right thing to run to represent a district that I no longer live in,” Campbell said. “I will remain involved with helping this community that I love in any way I can and I am certain the people of District 83 will have numerous outstanding candidates to support.”

The field for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina continues to grow. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, formally filed for the open seat, which will be vacated when Sen. Richard Burr retires later this year. Fellow Republican and former congressman Mark Walker also formally filed for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

A handful of other candidates filed for the open Senate seat this week, including Tobias LaGrone, a Democrat from Greensboro; Marcus Williams, a Democrat from Lumberton; Shannon Bray, a Libertarian from Apex; Leonard Bryant, a Republican from Fayetteville; Kenneth Harper Jr., a Republican from Archdale and James Carr Jr., a Democrat from Harrisburg.

Also this week, former Salisbury City Council candidate Nalini Joseph, a Republican who lives in Salisbury, filed for election to North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District. That district will include the western portion of Cabarrus County and eastern portion of Mecklenburg County. In North Carolina, congressional candidates are not required to live in the district where they seek office.

Joseph, district administrator for the Guardian ad Litem program, received 13.89% of the vote in the 2021 Salisbury City Council race, closely following City Council member Anthony Smith’s vote total of 14.29%.