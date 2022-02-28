Dollar General, district for public alcohol consumption on City Council agenda

SALISBURY — City Council members on Tuesday will discuss a downtown district for public alcohol consumption and a request to construct a Dollar General that was OK’d before being rejected by the Salisbury Planning Board.

City Council members and limited staff members will meet in-person at City Hall. The public can participate virtually. The meeting will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

Last week, the Salisbury Planning Board unanimously reversed a decision it made earlier in the month to OK zoning changes for a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store on the corner of Old Mocksville Road and Seventh Street Extension. The request from Teramore Development is to rezone the parcel from neighborhood mixed-use to corridor mixed-use with a conditional district overlay to accommodate the larger store.

The plans include a “fresh” concept at the store, offering fresh produce and expanded coolers alongside the basics found at typical Dollar General locations.

A 4-3 vote during the Feb. 8 meeting approved the request. But during a re-do meeting on Feb. 22, the Salisbury Planning Board unanimously rejected the request, citing safety concerns and inconsistencies with the city’s Vision 2020 plans for development and growth. The second meeting was held because a faulty Zoom link at the first meeting might have prevented public input. Additionally, some residents opposed to the development say they weren’t notified of the original meeting.

Following that discussion will be a presentation about how a downtown district allowing for alcohol consumption outside bars and restaurants may look in Salisbury. A social district allows consumers to purchase alcohol from state-licensed businesses and restaurants and walk around a designated district with specially marked cups.

Downtown Salisbury Inc. has spent the last few months working to implement such a district in Salisbury’s municipal services district, the area officially designated as downtown. Throughout January, DSI hosted several public engagement sessions with members of the public and downtown merchants and stakeholders.

A public hearing to weigh in on the potential district is scheduled for the March 15 meeting.

In other agenda items:

• The City Council will formally recognize Al Heggins for her time on council as the mayor and mayor pro tem. Due to a family medical emergency at the time, Heggins was not present during the Dec. 7 meeting when new members were sworn into office and outgoing members were recognized.

• Council member David Post will provide an update on the city’s partnership with KIVA, a national loan program offering zero-interest, zero-fee micro-loans to women and minority entrepreneurs. City Council members paused its partnership with the program at the Feb. 1 meeting to iron out communication and organizational challenges.

• The council will consider authorizing interim City Manager Brian Hiatt to execute a $650,000 contract with Atlantic Coast Contractors for construction on the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

• Council will consider adding Juneteenth on the city staff holiday calendar, with observance beginning in the current fiscal year. The holiday would be observed on June 20 and will replace President’s Day on future staff holiday calendars. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. and was recognized as a federal holiday last year.

• Council will consider setting two public hearings for the March 15 meeting to discuss voluntary annexation of Cloninger Investments, located at 645 Julian Road, and annexation of parcels 407-014 and 407-015 on Henderson Grove Church Road.

• Council will consider a request to begin the voluntary annexation process of Oxford Station, a parcel labelled 321-079 and located on Old Mocksville Road.

• The council will consider appointments to various boards and commissions. It approved several re-appointments at the Feb. 15 meeting and tabled the appointment of new members since applications are still being submitted and the expiration of terms is March 31.

• Council will consider an ordinance amending Section 13-338 of the city code to restrict parking at all times on Annadale Avenue beginning at West Henderson Street to a point 390 feet north of West Henderson Street.

• Council will consider approving a right-of-way use permit for the use of two parking spaces adjacent to 133 South Main St. until April 1 for building renovations.

• Council will consider a resolution of support for a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) grant application for the purchase and renovation of the Salisbury Depot.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the month of March as Women’s History Month. She will declare the week of March 6 to March 12 as Women in Construction Week.