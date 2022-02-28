Blotter: Woman cut in face during knife assault

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday was the victim of a knife assault in the 1100 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury. The woman was cut in the face and also bleeding from her mouth when officers arrived, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis. The victim wasn’t forthcoming about what happened and gave conflicting statements, DeSantis said.

• A man was the victim of an assault Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.

• A pistol was stolen from an unlocked vehicle Friday in the 100 block of John Penn Circle.

• A man was the victim of an assault Friday in the 500 block of South Caldwell Street.

• A man on Friday was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Locke Street in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny during which $749 in goods were stolen from the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported vandalism in the 600 block of West Liberty Street.

• A juvenile was the victim of an assault Sunday in the 1200 block of Grady Street in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 1700 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• In a report filed Sunday, a trick driver assaulted a security guard. An incident report stated the assault occurred Feb. 17 when the truck driver tried to drop off a trailer in the 2100 block of Executive Drive and told he couldn’t. The driver allegedly punched the security guard, tried to grab the guard’s weapon and left the scene. Private warrants will be required for charges to be filed, DeSantis said.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• An overdose was reported Friday in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell.

• A man on Friday reported $11,300 in fishing equipment stolen in the 400 block of Bee Lake Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported being the victim of identity theft in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny in the 5200 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported identity theft in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday was the victim of a stolen heating and air conditioning unit in the 300 block of Foxrun Road in Salisbury.

• A handgun was seized Saturday in the 300 block of Foxrun Road in Salisbury because of a court order.

• A man on Saturday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Chuck Taylor Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman’s home on Saturday was struck by a stray bullet in the 400 block of Old Linn Road in China Grove. A Sheriff’s Ofice report said the bullet was most likely from target shooting nearby.

• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Earnest Miller Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday was the victim of a burglary in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

• Jessica Nicole Raymer, 35, was charged Friday with assault by pointing a gun in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Kevin Lee Overcash, 55, was charged Saturday with filing a false police report in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf.

• Christian Adam Bivens, 21, was charged Sunday with carrying a concealed gun in the 11700 block of Statesville Boulevard in Celevland.