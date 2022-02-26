High school basketball playoffs: Bishop McGuinness at North Rowan girls, noon

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls are at home today at noon for one of the biggest games in program history.

Fourth-seeded North (20-8) hasn’t won 20 games often, hasn’t made it to the third round often and has only gotten past the third round once in program history.

That was the 1996-97 team coached by Gary Atwell that had Jackie Wood, Megan Honeycutt, Erin Bailey, Trinita Johnson and Talita McCain, among others. That team reached the fourth round (the regional semifinal format in those days) where it lost to Mitchell 70-69.

The current Cavaliers have three of the county’s top 10 scorers in sophomore Bailee Goodlett (18.4), senior Hannah Wilkerson (17.4) and sophomore Brittany Ellis (11.8).

That trio combined for 70 in the Cavaliers’ 78-64 win against Robbinsville on Thursday. Bloom Goodlett, Bailee’s twin sister, had 10 rebounds.

Fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness (22-6) comes to Spencer from Kernersville, a few miles northeast of Winston-Salem.

Bishop McGuinness doesn’t have the overwhelming height it had a while back when the Villains won nine straight state championships from 2006-14, but there’s still a lot of solid team size — a lot of 5-foot-10 types.

Bishop McGuinness is very young, no senior starters, so Wilkerson will be the only senior on the floor.

Freshman Adelaide Jernigan (17.4) is the leading scorer for the Villains. Tate Chappell scored 20 in their second-round win against Rosman.