Doeren now under contract with NC State through 2026

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Post Sports

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren extended his contract with the Wolfpack. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State has reached a new contract agreement with football coach Dave Doeren that runs through 2026 and pays $5 million per year.

The school announced the deal Thursday, as well as new deals for all 10 assistant coaches. It follows the Wolfpack’s 9-3 season, marking the fourth time in five seasons the program won at least eight games.

Doeren’s deal includes $2.5 million in salary and another $2.5 million in additional compensation annually, as well as performance bonuses. The school’s board of trustees and UNC system’s board of governors both approved the deal in recent days.

Doeren is entering his 10th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in program history at 64-49, including becoming bowl eligible in seven of the past eight seasons. He is the only coach to have three nine-win seasons at a program that has reached double-digit wins only once, in 2002.

N.C. State returns quarterback Devin Leary and a veteran defense for the 2022 season.

