Salisbury man convicted of attack over fake cocaine sale

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Raylin Woodruff

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man will serve at least 16 months in prison for attacking a man for selling him fake cocaine.

After a jury trial, Raylin Lashawn Woodruff was convicted this week of felony common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of 16 months and a maximum of 29 months in prison.

In July 2019, Woodruff came to a residence with scissors and threatened to kill one of the occupants. Woodruff assaulted the victim, producing a deep cut under his eye. Woodruff told law enforcement officers the victim sold him fake cocaine and that he beat him and took his cell phone.

Woodruff was previously convicted of discharging a weapon into occupied property and second-degree kidnapping, among other convictions.

More Crime

Landis man convicted of selling cocaine to police informant

Blotter: Feb. 22

Rowan deputies tried to arrest man for domestic assault before car chase to downtown Salisbury

Chase from Spencer ends in Salisbury creek, brings helicopter to downtown

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    • Good idea (47%, 398 Votes)
    • Bad idea (30%, 252 Votes)
    • Not sure (24%, 202 Votes)

    Total Voters: 852

    Loading ... Loading ...