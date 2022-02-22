Man accused of providing drugs in fatal Statesville overdose

Associated Press

STATESVILLE — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who overdosed on Fentanyl, according to a sheriff’s office.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release on Tuesday that deputies responding to a death investigation at a location west of Statesville found the man dead in a bathroom. Drug paraphernalia found on the scene led the deputies to believe the death possibly was related to narcotics use, Campbell said.

A detective who interviewed the family learned the man had overdosed on Fentanyl and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. An autopsy performed on the man by the medical examiner’s office determined the man died of a Fentanyl overdose, the news release said.

The investigation led to a suspect and sparked an operation in which undercover officers made multiple purchases of illegal drugs, according to Campbell. The sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Kenneth Ty Parent and arrested him on Friday. He faces multiple charges, including felony death by distribution. Parent is jailed on a $650,000 secured bond. His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment on Tuesday.