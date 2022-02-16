College basketball: Pitt’s strong start too much for Tar Heels

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to beat North Carolina 76-67 on Wednesday night.

John Hugley scored 18 points, Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven rebounds, Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and Femi Odukale 10 for the Panthers (11-16, 6-10 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.

Caleb Love scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 5:11 for the Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5). Brady Manek added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Walton and Leaky Black had 11 points each. Leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot picked his fourth foul with eight minutes to go and remained on the bench finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

In the Tar Heels’ previous game, UNC outscored Florida State 62-24 in the first half of a 20-point win. But Wednesday, it was the Panthers taking off to a 40-23 lead at halftime after shooting 60%, over 30% better than UNC.

When Bacot — who leads the ACC with 19 double-doubles this season — picked up his fourth foul, the Tar Heels were trailing by 19. They rallied without him as Love scored 13 straight UNC points and assisted a Manek basket to pull within 69-63 with 1:50 to go. But they wouldn’t get closer with Hugley scoring five points down the stretch.

Pitt finished at 51% shooting, including 10 of 17 from the arc. UNC shot 41%, 7 of 26 from 3-point range.

Pitt beat UNC for the third time in their last four meetings and won for the second straight time at Chapel Hill.

Pitt is home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. UNC is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

UNC Asheville 85, Charleston Southern 66

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Drew Pember had 30 points as UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern. Pember shot 10 for 11 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds.

LJ Thorpe had 14 points and nine assists for UNC Asheville (15-11, 7-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points and nine rebounds. Trent Stephney had 12 points and six rebounds.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 82-59 on Jan. 8.

Furman 103, Western Carolina 85

CULLOWHEE — Mike Bothwell scored 25 points and Alex Hunter added 23 points as Furman routed Western Carolina.

JP Pegues had 15 points for Furman (18-10, 10-5 Southern Conference). Conley Garrison added 13 points and six rebounds. Bothwell made 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Furman is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Marlow Gilmore had 15 points and three blocks for the Catamounts (9-19, 3-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Tyler Harris and Vonterius Woolbright had 13 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 88-50 on Jan. 19.

Radford 71, Campbell 67

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Artese Stapleton had 19 points as Radford edged past Campbell.

Rashun Williams had 16 points for the Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South Conference). Bryan Hart added 11 points.

Cedric Henderson Jr. scored a season-high 22 points for the Fighting Camels (14-10, 7-6). Ricky Clemons added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jesus Carralero had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Highlanders evened the season series against the Fighting Camels. Campbell defeated Radford 70-58 on Jan. 15.

Hampton 93, North Carolina A&T 82

HAMPTON, Va. — Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 27 points and Russell Dean added 24 points as Hampton topped North Carolina A&T.

Najee Garvin had 17 points for Hampton (8-16, 4-9 Big South Conference). Godwin made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Dean also had seven assists.

Justin Whatley had 17 points for the Aggies (11-16, 6-7). Kyle Duke added 15 points and Tyler Maye had 14 points.

The Pirates evened the season series against the Aggies. North Carolina A&T defeated Hampton 67-59 on Jan. 12.

