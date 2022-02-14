Concord Police kills burglary suspect

CONCORD (AP) — Concord Police say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect Sunday after a confrontation at a car dealership.

Police say an officer on patrol discovered a burglary in process Sunday around 5 a.m. at a Nissan dealership on Concord Parkway.

Police say the officer observed a white male suspect trying to steal a vehicle. According to police, the suspect ignored multiple commands to stop what he was doing and a physical confrontation ensued.

It was then that the officer shot the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, a 2-year veteran of the department, has not been identified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of Concord Police.