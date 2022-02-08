High school swimming: Salisbury girls place 5th in regional

Staff report

Salisbury’s girls swim team placed fifth in the 1A/2A Central Regional held over the weekend in Greensboro.

Regional meets are scored with 20 points for first place, down to a single point for 16th. Relays were worth double points.

The Hornet girls amassed 133 points.

Sage Huffman led the Hornets with a third in the 500 free (16 points) and a fourth in the 100 free (15 points).

Huffman teamed with Lucy Heilig, Kate Burton and Ava Morris for fourth-place finishes in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Those relays were worth 60 points for the Hornets.

Morris had a fourth in the 100 butterfly and a seventh in the 100 backstroke for 27 points.

Burton got 15 points for eighth in the 200 free and 13th in the 100 butterfly.

•••

Gray Stone’s girls placed second in the regional. They were led by Riley Gleason, regional champion in the 100 free and runner-up in the 50 free.

•••

Salisbury’s boys finished 18th.

Jack Heilig placed seventh in the 200 free, while Sawyer Burton was 12th.

Heilig, Gray Davis, Nate Shaffer and Wyatt Goodnight earned points for 12th-place finishes in the 200 and 400 free relays.

•••

Gray Stone’s boys finished sixth. Christopher Kafitz had a second in the 500 free.

3A WEST

In the 3A West Regional held at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center, Cooper Sever accounted for all of Carson’s 34 points with second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:47.94) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.80).

•••

East Rowan’s Jaxon Trexler, Cameron Ritchie, Carson Ritchie and Josh Gardner were 13th in the 400 free relay, and Trexler, Cameron Ritchie, Gardner and Nick Cioci were 13th in the 200 free relay to account for the Mustangs’ 16 points.

•••

South Rowan’s girls scored 41 points and tied for 13th.

Carolina Barbee, Aiden Shepherd, Bailey Fisher and Aubree Thompson were 14th in the 200 medley relay.

Fisher, Thompson, Ava Blume and Sydney Hughes were ninth in the 200 free relay for 18 points and 10th in the 400 free relay for 14.

Thompson was 14th in the 50 free.

•••

East Rowan’s Caroline Powell, Meredith Bonner, Tatum James and Sydney Steelman finished 13th in the 200 free relay.

Steelman was 16th in the 100 free.

•••

Qualifiers move on to state competition on Feb. 11-12 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The 3A Championships are on Feb. 11, while the 1A/2A Championships are on Feb. 12.

Carson’s Sever is seeded second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 free.

South Rowan’s girls qualified two relay teams.

Salisbury’s girls qualified Morris and Huffman in individual events and two relay teams.

Jack Heilig qualified for Salisbury’s boys.