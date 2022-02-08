High school basketball: Salisbury girls win easily at WD

Staff report

TYRO — Salisbury’s girls basketball team won 71-22 at West Davidson in a Central Carolina Conference played on Monday.

The win was the 40th straight in conference play for the Hornets. The last regular-season CCC loss was a tight game at Ledford, which had current Catawba star Lyrik Thorne. That was on Feb. 5, 2019.

Salisbury’s junior class has never lost a CCC game.

Monday’s romp was actually a closer game than the first meeting. Salisbury won 75-9 at home against the Green Dragons (5-14, 3-6).

Salisbury (18-1, 10-0) averages 75 points in CCC games, while allowing 22. There have been a lot of third-quarter running clocks.

Salisbury’s closest conference game, by far, was a 66-42 win against North Rowan. The Hornets play at Thomasville Wednesday and at North Rowan on Friday to finish the regular season.

Kyla Bryant scored 20 to lead the Hornets on Monday. The junior has 967 career points.

Rachel McCullough scored 15, while Jaleiah Gibson had 12. Icesis Nwafor scored seven.

Mary Morgan returned to the lineup and scored six. Shamya Arnold also had six.

SALISBURY SCORING — Bryant 20, McCullough 15, Gibson 12, Nwafor 7, Arnold 6, Morgan 6, Walker 3, Dalton 2.