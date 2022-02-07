College baseball: Indians rally for first win

Staff report

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — Joe Butts drove in six runs as Catawba’s baseball team outslugged Barry 19-13 and salvaged a game on its season-opening trip to Florida.

Catawba (1-3) trailed 8-0 early. Zack Miller’s two-run homer in the third started the comeback. Butts hit a three-run homer in the fourth.

The key pitchers were winner Michael Gracer, a freshman from Northwest Cabarrus who was able to contain Barry’s offense in the third and fourth, and Ryan Street, the former Carson hurler, who allowed one run while pitching the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Butts and Miller, two of the returning standouts for the Indians, had three hits each.

Carlos Lara and Zeb Burns, a Carson grad who got the call at shortstop, drove in two runs each. Lara, Trenton Walsh and Dawson Painter had two hits

Barry is 1-2.

Catawba is scheduled to play a noon doubleheader at home at renovated Newman Park against Shippensburg on Saturday.

Catawba 002 382 400 — 19 15 3

Barry 260 020 030 — 13 16 1

HR — Butts (1), Miller (1).

W — Gracer (1-0).