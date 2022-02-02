Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds; Salisbury Police investigating incident

Published 5:50 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Ben Stansell

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 500 Block of Admiral Drive to find a wounded man in a wooded area near the road, according to a news release. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center by Rowan County Emergency Services. The woods where he was found are near Lakewood Apartment Homes and West End Plaza.

The Salisbury Police Department was informed that another man had also arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound.

The conditions of the wounded men weren’t released. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Lt. T.J. Crews at 704-216-7545.

