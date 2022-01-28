Blotter: Jan 28

Published 11:26 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Staff Report

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a break-in in the 300 block of Barbour Street in Salisbury.

• CCI Environmental on Wednesday reported a larceny from a construction site in the 5200 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• Love’s Travel Stop on Wednesday reported three previous larcenies in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Timothy Linn Williams, 45, was charged Wednesday with failing to register as a sex offender in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a hit-and-run Thursday in the 500 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• Dunkin Donuts reported embezzlement in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported fraud Thursday in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a hit-and-run inThursday in the 100 block of South Long Street.

More Crime

Man, woman charged after child brought to hospital unresponsive

Blotter: Jan. 27

Salisbury man charged with breaking into newly built house, stealing oven

Blotter: Jan 26

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...