Rowan Moves postpones ribbon cutting due to threat of inclement weather

SALISBURY — Healthy Rowan has postponed a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rowan Moves planned for Friday at Bell Tower Green.

The event was postponed due to predicted inclement weather and will be rescheduled for early spring.

Rowan Moves is an online physical activity platform found at rowanmoves.com designed to help community members track, record and share their fitness activities with others. The goal of the initiative is to reduce rates of obesity, hypertension, diabetes in Rowan County while improving mental health. The website officially went live in early January after months of planning by Healthy Rowan and community partners.

Although the ribbon cutting is postponed, people can still sign up for the initiative and start logging their fitness activity. The first 200 people to register on the Rowan Moves website will get their choice of a free weeklong membership to the YMCA, The Forum, or SoFul Yoga. Meece said the goal is to have 2,000 Rowan Countians registered by the end of the year.