Gotta Run: Cholesterol, Winter Flight and a resolution for the new year

Last week’s column about lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol brought some responses worth mentioning. There’s research on the first three and the fourth is just common sense.

The first tip to eat more apples is supported by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition which says that eating two apples a day reduced LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in people with slightly elevated levels. Also, Swedish studies show that Selenium and CoQ10 supplements are much better than statin drugs to lower bad cholesterol.

Since lack of sleep is seen as a factor in increased bad cholesterol, the simple plan of having a pen and pad beside the bed to write down any concerns with plans to address them in the morning works well. This method usually helps the mind calm down and sleep to return.

Salisbury’s 39th Annual New Sarum Winter Flight 8K, 5K and Fun Run are on tap at Catawba College for January 30th. This is the fourth oldest race in North Carolina, and regularly receives regional attention for the quality of the event. Returning this year to Catawba College and the historic course used for about 30 years, the 8K is again the Road Runners Club of America North Carolina Championship. Runners from multiple states usually compete in the competitive event, which has an overall time limit of 90 minutes. Special NC Championship Awards go to overall, masters, grandmasters and senior grandmasters winners, both male and female. Cash awards go to the overall winners, the first male and female to the mile and any winner breaking the course records. Hans Koeleman set the male record in 1988 at 23 minutes and 35 seconds. Tarboro’s Joan Nesbit set the female record in 1992 at 26:48. Both were Olympians.

The 5K is a quick out and back course suitable for runners and walkers of all age and abilities. Walkers are encouraged in this event. All participants in the 8K and 5K will receive the most recent Meredith Abramson designed hoodie. More than 30 sponsors, including New Sarum, Catawba College and the City of Salisbury, support Salisbury and Rowan’s largest participation athletic event.

Again this year, the half mile fun run is open to runners or walkers of any age. Only those 12 and under are eligible for awards. The fun run is free, and all participants will get a medal while participants can get a hoodie for $15.

The fun run starts things at 1:30 p.m., while a significant wheelchair race field will roll off at 1:58pm. The 8K and 5K field start at 2 p.m. All races finish on the track inside Shuford Stadium.

The 8K and 5K will be chip timed by Agape Timing of Concord. All participants can get their finishing time and place immediately after the race and will be able to access a finish line video. Awards will be presented immediately upon the completion of each race.

Register at www.runsignup.com and by mail by printing the registration form at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org . Late registration and a pasta dinner is set for 6 p.m., Jan. 29 at the City Park Recreation Building on Lake Drive. Since this is an RRCA championship event, dogs are not allowed, and headphones are discouraged. Call 704-310-6741 for additional information.

All proceeds will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries, whose mission is to serve our neighbors in Rowan County who are in crisis. Rowan Helping Ministries provides essential life needs while educating and empowering them to break the cycle of crisis.

If your resolutions are losing steam, how about redirecting them into something really simple? Though not a big resolution person, I started one this year. One particular client needed a boost to get back on track with his workouts. I needed something new, so we challenged each other. I’m doing 100 pushups each morning. Skyler’s doing mixed workouts at least four days a week. His commitment is to get up and get it done. I’m loving the pushups and Skyler is already losing weight. For both of us, just keeping it simple and getting it done is paying off.

I submitted this column on Thursday evening and hope that you’ll read this while enjoying the predicted snow. Once during a big snow about 30 years ago, also a Sunday morning, I tied a plastic sled to a rope around my waist and ran six miles each way to a convenience store for bread, milk, the Post, etc. Made a bunch of kids at home happy with snow cream. A wonderful memory!