Man of many hats: Charles Sloop decorates fence with headwear

Charles Sloop needed something to do. He had been in the dairy business for 43 years and had just sold all his cows. Charles knew that he needed to replace the physical work of tending to those cows with something else.

With just 20 hats, Charles decided to put them on top of his new fence posts along Highway 150 near Back Creek Church Road. Son Ryan had built that new fence and putting the hats on them just seemed right. Ed Hall and Linda Honeycutt showed up with more hats and a Facebook thread gained momentum. A car with a South Carolina license plate dropped off 30 more.

Kim Crawford wrote to the Salisbury Post wondering about “this delightful man” and why he placed the hats. Charles held the article and smiled sheepishly, saying, “This delightful man, of course!” Charles had begun making smiley faces out of his hats. He walks the length of the fences a couple times daily, usually moving the hats around and waving to the cars that pass by.

The questions in the Post seemed to spur Charles on for more. His own paper didn’t come that day, so Charles drove over to Mault’s service station to get a copy where he found the treasured article inside. Ryan just laughed and said, “This is dad’s thing, but it’s supposed to be a mystery. And it seems that the meaning changes every day.”

A few friends started to make fun of Charles’ addiction to the hats, and suddenly they disappeared under the cover of darkness. People began to worry, Facebook discussion ramped up and after a couple of weeks, answers had to be found. A man and woman stopped by to see what had happened to the hats, and said they were worried that Charles had died.

With big help from Facebook, Charles came up with a list of the ten most likely hat bandits. And three alternates, just in case none of them was the real culprit. The top ten list included Ben Watts, Darren Paschal, Garin Kluttz, Ben Ketchie, Sam Hagar, Cayden Robinson, Jeremy Deal, AJ Waller, Ryan Sloop (Charles’ son) and Joseph Linker. Charles declined when asked to provide the last names of Nora, Caroline and Klancy, all of whom were female and listed as alternates.

Nora Sloop, Charles’ daughter in law, said, “When he sold his cows in 2020, Ryan thought that Charles would go downhill. He’s a real character. I get tagged in Facebook posts all the time asking about him. I tell them that it is my father-in-law enjoying retirement!”

The truth was that Charles decided to take them down under the cover of darkness, just to see what would happen. With the help of neighbor Sam Corey, the hats were all removed about midnight and stored elsewhere. Charles got great delight out of the local concern over the missing hats, but he knew all along that the hats would return.

And return they did. More people started dropping off hats, one person leaving 36 of the exact same hat. Charles is fine with plenty of the same hat, but he does have certain rules. Charles said, “My wife and I don’t see eye to eye politically, so no politics. A sheriff candidate’s sign showed up amid the hats and it had to be removed. People can’t buy the hats either. One lady stopped by to do that, and Charles declined to sell any of them. Just a very select few of his hats don’t go on the fence. Charles is a big Davidson basketball fan and his keepsake 2008 Elite Eight hat won’t go to the fence. He said, “But somebody dropped off a UNC hat one day, and I was happy to use it!”

As of Monday, Charles estimates that he is up to 450 hats. An avid singer, Charles is a regular in Thyatira Presbyterian Church’s choir. One day a bag of hats was waiting for him in his choir seat.

Christmas season provided a new outlet for Charles’ creativity. With the help of long-time friend Jimmy Hoffner, Charles constructed a Christmas tree of hats on the top of a big round hay bale. Charles added lights, but since they were solar, the lights didn’t do well. Charles said, “That’s OK, I used the brightest hats anyway.” Charles also formed Christmas words with the fence hats, such as Noel, Yule and Eve.

Hoffner said, “I think this is all amazing but I don’t know why. That’s Charles Sloop. The conversation is ongoing. I’ve got some other ideas to help out.”

When asked if the hats were getting out of hand, Charles pointed to possibly his best work yet. He said, “I’ve spelled out ‘Hatville’ on the fence, where its best seen from Back Creek Church Road. ‘Hatman” just didn’t seem to be right, but ‘Hatville’ gets it done.”

Hats are on the move as well. Twice a year, a local group of farmers and tractor owners take a 40-mile ride around west Rowan. This past October, Charles included a pull-behind trailer displaying his hats.

One thing remains on his mind, the lady who stopped and promised Charles a pie for doing this. Charles said, “I haven’t seen her or the pie since.” But one stopped by and called him “quite an artist,’ while another said, “I’ve never seen anything like this.” Charles beamed at both descriptions.

Son Ryan said, “For 43 years, my dad was quiet and behind the barn door. Now he’s a different person! Who has he become? This is all his circus!”

Charles summed it all up when asked whether he would soon be mayor of Hatville. He said, “We’ll have to get incorporated first!”