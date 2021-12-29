Two injured by gunfire at Catawba’s gym as spectators, players sent running

SALISBURY — Gunfire broke out at halftime of a boys basketball tournament game at Catawba College’s Goodman Gym on Wednesday night, sending spectators and players running for cover.

A witness told the Post that he saw at least two people with gunshot wounds, one who was shot in the arm and the other in the leg. Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes confirmed that two people were shot.

A media briefing to provide more details was scheduled for later Wednesday night.

The incident started with a fight near the concession stand. West Rowan was ahead of North Rowan 33-27 at halftime when the shots were fired.

Spectators heard four to five popping sounds and a large police presence was quickly on the scene.

Students at the game were being released to relatives.

Catawba Communications Director Jodi Bailey said the only information the school has as of Wednesday night was there was a shooting during the tournament, and otherwise is referring people to the Salisbury Police Department. The college does not know the number of victims or the identity of any shooters.

Bailey said a shelter-in-place advisory was issued for the campus and this is standard protocol for a campus emergency.

“We don’t have a lot of students on campus right now but we do have some student athletes and international students,” Bailey said. “So it’s for their protection, not knowing the full scope of the situation.”

Bailey said the college cannot make an assessment on how long the shelter-in-place advisory will remain in effect, noting the decision to lift it would be made in consultation with law enforcement.

“As soon as the situation is all clear we will lift the shelter in place,” Bailey said, noting cabinet members and the college president have been involved in the discussions.

Check back on salisburypost.com for updates as they become available.