Two boys shot during halftime of basketball game at Catawba College

SALISBURY — Two boys were shot and fans were sent scrambling for cover Wednesday night during a halftime of the Dale’s Sporting Goods/Sam Moir Christmas Classic at Catawba College.

One of the two boys was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The other was being treated Wednesday night at Rowan Medical Center. The condition of both boys wasn’t clear. A witness who saw the shooting told the Post one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes said during a late night news conference the shooter wasn’t in custody. Stokes said officers believe one person fired shots that struck the two boys.

The shooting occurred around 8:18 p.m. in the lobby outside of the gym at halftime of the boys semifinal game between West Rowan and North Rowan. A witness told the Post four to five shots rang out when a fight between a couple of people grew to several. There were hundreds of people in attendance at the game who ran from the gym immediately after shots rang out.

Stokes said officers searched the building and surrounding areas of the campus for others injured as well as people who were seeking cover. He said officers weren’t aware of injuries other than the two boys shot.

Salisbury Police recommended Sam Moir tournament organizers cancel the remainder of the event, which was scheduled to host its finals today.

He called the shooting “a senseless act.”

“These are underage kids attending a basketball game for their high school, completely unnecessary, and we’re going to do our best to determine who the shooter is and hold them accountable,” Stokes said.

Stokes recommended members of the public submit information, photos and videos of the shooting to Salisbury Police. Contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org,

In addition to Salisbury Police, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene because they provided security for the basketball games.