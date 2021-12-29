Blotter: Dec. 29

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported items worth $400 were stolen from vehicles in the 500 block of Mahaley Avenue.

• A person on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported multiple vehicles were broken into in the 1600 block of Colony Road.

• A man on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported items worth nearly $25,000 were stolen from vehicles in the 400 block of South Fulton Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported a burglary in the 300 block of West Fisher Street.

• A garage and vehicle were broken into Wednesday, Dec. 22, on Pine Tree Road in Salisbury.

• Police say people in two cars shot at each other Wednesday, Dec. 22, at West Side Manor Apartments off of Statesville Boulevard. No one was reported injured. Several bullet casings were recovered.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the 600 block of Catawba Road.

• A woman on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,050 in the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

• A gun was stolen Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the 300 block of Admiral Drive.

• A woman reported an assault Thursday, Dec. 23, in the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• Pop Shoppe in the 1800 block of West Innes Street was robbed by a man with a knife on Christmas Eve. Police said the man received money from the clerk and left when he noticed someone calling 911. No one has been arrested for the crime.

• Lilly’s Chapel Church of God on Christmas Eve reported the theft of a catalytic converter in the 600 block of West Thomas Street.

• A man on Christmas Day reported a burglary in the 100 block of Elmwood Drive.

• A woman reported vandalism on Christmas Day in the 200 block of Roy Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Wiley Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a cellphone was stolen from Rowan Helping Ministries in the 200 block of North Long Street.

• A firearm was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.

• A woman reported an assault Monday in the 600 block of East Bank Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Bendix Drive. The total estimated loss was $1,300.

• A person on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 3600 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 900 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A homeowner found a bullet hole in his back window in the 100 block of Spruce Drive.

• A woman reported a burglary in the 1400 block of Faith Road in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday, Dec. 22, reported someone took an impact drill from his vehicle in the 1000 block of Celestial Drive in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the 600 block of Graham Road in Mt. Ulla.

• A man on Thursday, Dec. 23, reported the theft of a catalytic converter in the 400 block of King Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday, Dec., 23, reported a stolen cellphone worth $1,100 in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A 6-year-old child reported an assault Thursday, Dec. 23, in the China Grove area.

• A man on Christmas Eve overdosed in the 1100 block of Chickadee Lane in Woodleaf.

• A man on Christmas Eve reported a a larceny during which $615 in items were taken from the 300 block of Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Christmas Day reported the larceny of automobile accessories worth an estimated $8,000 from the 100 block of Emily Road in China Grove.

• A man on Christmas Day reported $600 worth of items were stolen in the 200 block of Chinquapin Lane in Mt. Ulla.

• A woman reported a robbery on Sunday in the 300 block of Leach Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Monday in the 100 block of Recreation Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported the larceny of items worth $800 in the 300 block of Fisherman Lane in Salisbury.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Monday in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Litakers Garage on Tuesday reported stolen catalytic converters in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported items worth $2,000 were stolen from a trailer in the 300 block of Vista Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a gun stolen from the 4600 block of Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland.

• Thomas Luther Chipman, 55, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road.

• Nicholas Matthew Barbee, 41, was charged on Thursday, Dec. 23, with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis.

• Chester Odell Polk, 40, was charged on Thursday, Dec. 23, with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance near the intersection of Potneck and Wetmore roads in Woodleaf.

• Jateare Vincent McNeal, 29, was charged Thursday, Dec. 23, with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure in the 900 block of Bendix Drive in Salisbury.

• William Joseph Elliot, 27, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Kepley Road in Salisbury.

• Kyara Janay Spruiell, 26, was charged Tuesday with felony attempted common law robbery in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.