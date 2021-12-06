County commissioners, sheriff’s race gets off to fast start on first day of filing

SALISBURY – Rowan County on Monday wrapped up its first day of 2022 primary filing with 10 candidates in the books and a N.C. Court of Appeals decision that has put filing for some state positions on hold.

The U.S. House and state legislature seats up for grabs are on hold as the court considers a lawsuit brought by the N.C. League of Conservation Voters claiming gerrymandering in existing districts. So far, the local seats which are going ahead include a mix of newcomers and incumbents. Filing opened at noon on Monday and ends at noon on Dec. 17.

Sitting county commissioners Judy Klusman, Jim Greene and commissioners chair Greg Edds filed for re-election.

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Vice Chair Alisha Byrd-Clark also filed for a seat on the Rowan County Board of Commissioners. Byrd-Clark’s current term on the school board runs through 2024 and she is the lone Democrat to file for a commissioner seat as of Monday. Every incumbent commissioner is a Republican.

Byrd-Clark took to social media to announce her run on Monday, posting a video recorded in Bell Tower Green Park.

While there are many more people who have declared the candidacy, the first Republicans to file for Rowan County sheriff were former state trooper and current school resource officer Tommie Cato and trucking company operator Jack Eller. Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten says he doesn’t plan to seek re-election.

Former state trooper Carlton Killian is the only Democrat to file for sheriff on Monday.

Rebecca Saleeby and Todd Wyrick both filed for Rowan County Clerk of Superior Court as Republicans.

Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle, a Republican, filed for re-election.

For questions about filing for office, contact the Rowan County Board of Elections at 704-216-8140 or visit its website at rowancountync.gov/elections.