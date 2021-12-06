College basketbll: LC men cold at Lander

Staff report

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball struggled to 2-for-21 shooting from the 3-point line and fell at Lander 75-64 on Sunday.

Livingstone was only down one at halftime at Horne Arena, but the Bearcats pulled away at the foul line in the second half.

Lander (4-4) shot 17-for-19 on free throws, while the Blue Bears were 6-for-18.

Livingstone (3-3) lost the turnover battle 16-12, but had a big edge on the boards that included 18 offensive rebounds.

Navar Elmore scored 17 for Livingstone. Darrus Maddux had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Malik Smith pulled down 10 rebounds.

DuJuan Moorer led the Bearcats with 19 points.

Livingstone 32 32 — 64

Lander 33 42 — 75

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Elmore 17, Maddox 12, Hicks 9, McRae 8, Broadnax 5, Smith 4, Parker 3, Hinton 2, Carpenter 2, Anoside 2