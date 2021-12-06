College basketbll: LC men cold at Lander

Published 3:41 am Monday, December 6, 2021

By Post Sports

Livingstone’s Malik Smith. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball struggled to 2-for-21 shooting from the 3-point line and fell at Lander 75-64 on Sunday.

Livingstone was only down one at halftime at Horne Arena, but the Bearcats pulled away at the foul line in the second half.

Lander (4-4) shot 17-for-19 on free throws, while the Blue Bears were 6-for-18.

Livingstone (3-3) lost the turnover battle 16-12, but had a big edge on the boards that included 18 offensive rebounds.

Navar Elmore scored 17 for Livingstone. Darrus Maddux had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Malik Smith pulled down 10 rebounds.

DuJuan Moorer led the Bearcats with 19 points.

Livingstone   32   32  — 64

Lander              33  42  — 75

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Elmore 17, Maddox 12, Hicks 9, McRae 8, Broadnax 5, Smith 4, Parker 3, Hinton 2, Carpenter 2, Anoside 2

More News

College basketball: Indians can’t hold off Wingate in a thriller

Salisburians share memories of Bob Dole, who adopted city as hometown

Local, state, national elected officials mourn loss of pragmatic conservative, ‘true patriot’ Bob Dole

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...