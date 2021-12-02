Wake Forest’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett earn ACC top honors

GREENSBORO (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson as its coach of the year and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as its player of the year.

The league released its individual awards this week. Pickett was also named offensive player of the year, while the list includes Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II as defensive player of the year, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year, and Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as defensive rookie of the year.

Clawson received 49 of 64 votes from a 50-member panel of media members and league head coaches.

Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, whose 17th-ranked Panthers face Clawson’s 18th-ranked Demon Deacons in Saturday’s ACC championship game, was second with 10 votes.

Clawson is the ninth Wake Forest coach to win the honor and first since Jim Grobe in 2006, the last year the Demon Deacons won an ACC title.

Pickett claimed 52 of 64 votes for player of the year, easily outdistancing Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (five) and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (three).

Pickett is the second Pittsburgh player to win those two awards, following running back James Conner in 2014.

The Associated Press will release its all-ACC honors Monday.

