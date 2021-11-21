Applications filled up for bike giveaway

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Staff Report

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is partnering with Gerry Wood Auto Dealership for the 20th annual Christmas bicycle program that provides free bicycles for less fortunate children in Salisbury.

“SPD is grateful to Gerry Wood Auto Group for once again making this event possible from a financial standpoint,” Police Chief Jerry Stokes said in a news release. “This program is something that our officers and staff look forward to every year, as it gives us the opportunity to interact with our youth in a positive, uplifting manner and see the happiness these bikes bring children in our community.”

Bicycles and helmets will be distributed just before Christmas.  Those children living in the home where a bike is delivered, but who are too young to receive a bicycle, will receive a teddy bear instead, also made possible by the car dealership.

The number of bicycles to be given out is limited and the website lists the number available as already met, with preference going to children of families   most need of assistance.

More News

Flag football fundraiser jump-starts youth initiative to prevent gang involvement

Rowan County Sheriff Auten speaks about former lieutenant’s arrest

Rowan-Salisbury Schools expecting raises, back pay following governor’s signature on state budget

Partisan municipal races on the horizon in Rowan County after endorsements in 2021

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which best describes how you feel about the new Salisbury City Council? Members will be incumbents Tamara Sheffield and David Post as well as newcomers Harry Mclaughlin and Anthony Smith.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...