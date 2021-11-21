Applications filled up for bike giveaway

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is partnering with Gerry Wood Auto Dealership for the 20th annual Christmas bicycle program that provides free bicycles for less fortunate children in Salisbury.

“SPD is grateful to Gerry Wood Auto Group for once again making this event possible from a financial standpoint,” Police Chief Jerry Stokes said in a news release. “This program is something that our officers and staff look forward to every year, as it gives us the opportunity to interact with our youth in a positive, uplifting manner and see the happiness these bikes bring children in our community.”

Bicycles and helmets will be distributed just before Christmas. Those children living in the home where a bike is delivered, but who are too young to receive a bicycle, will receive a teddy bear instead, also made possible by the car dealership.

The number of bicycles to be given out is limited and the website lists the number available as already met, with preference going to children of families most need of assistance.