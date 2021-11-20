Two teenagers charged in connection with fatal shooting near Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a third teenager near G.W. Carver Elementary School earlier this month.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 11 when police officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of East C Street around 2:12 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Logan Broome, 17, of Kannapolis, shot inside of a vehicle. Broome was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injuries.

Although the shooting occurred near G.W. Carver Elementary School, officials say it did not happen on school property. School was not in session due to Veterans Day.

A 15-year old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and a 17-year old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and alter, destroying or stealing criminal evidence. The two teenagers charged in the case were acquaintances of Broome, according to police.

Both juveniles charged in the case have been located and are currently in a juvenile holding facility.