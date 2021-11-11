November 11, 2021

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

By Staff Report

Published 7:30 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — City officials released just three sentences Thursday about a shooting in close proximity to G.W. Carver Elementary School.

A city spokesperson said someone shot into a vehicle in the 500 block of East C Street around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle was injured and airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

While the shooting happened in the same block as Carver Elementary School, it did not happen on school property, a city spokesperson said. Classes were not in session because of Veterans Day.

WBTV news reported the person shot was struck by bullets multiple times in front of the school.

The cause of the incident and other details remained unclear.

