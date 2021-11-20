High school football: Third-round scores
Published 1:16 am Saturday, November 20, 2021
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A East=
Third Round=
Northampton County 34, Goldsboro Rosewood 16
Pender County 50, North Moore 12
Pinetown Northside 14, Chocowinity Southside 7
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 0
Class 1A West=
Third Round=
Mitchell County 38, Thomasville 21
Mount Airy 44, Boonville Starmount 7
Murphy 64, Eastern Randolph 31
Robbinsville 50, North Rowan 47
Class 2A East=
Third Round=
Elizabeth City Northeastern 57, Washington 47
Princeton 63, Nash Central 12
St. Pauls 38, Whiteville 36
Wallace-Rose Hill 21, East Duplin 17
Class 2A West=
Third Round=
East Surry 10, Monroe 9
Maiden 32, Salisbury 20
Reidsville 50, Hendersonville 35
Shelby 64, East Gaston 15
Class 3A East=
Third Round=
Eastern Alamance 43, Fayetteville Westover 12
Greenville Rose 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
Jacksonville 25, Lee County 22, OT
Scotland 29, Northern Nash 26
Class 3A West=
Third Round=
Belmont South Point 27, Gastonia Forestview 7
Greensboro Dudley 36, Kings Mountain 10
Shelby Crest 35, North Davidson 14
Statesville 42, Lenoir Hibriten 0
Class 4A East=
Third Round=
Cary Panther Creek 35, Wilmington Hoggard 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 29, Clayton Cleveland 21
Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Knightdale 7
Rolesville 48, Raleigh Millbrook 45
Class 4A West=
Third Round=
Chambers 28, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
Cornelius Hough 31, Charlotte Mallard Creek 17
East Forsyth 14, Robert B. Glenn 0
Matthews Weddington 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
NCISAA Division I 11-Man=
Championship=
Charlotte Providence Day 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 9
NCISAA Division II 11-Man=
Championship=
Concord Cannon 34, Harrells Christian 31
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/