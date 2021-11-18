Town of Faith will mark Christmas season with golf cart parade, tree lighting

FAITH — The town of Faith on Wednesday will have a golf cart parade and tree lighting to kick off the Christmas season.

Lineup for the parade will be a 7 p.m. at the Faith Legion Park. Organizer Randall Barger encourages people who are interested and don’t have golf carts to line the streets in the downtown area. The route will be from Faith Legion Park, to Faith Lutheran Church and back to the park’s stage.

Mostly, Barger said, the idea’s trigger was a desire to do something different and unusual. After the parade, there will be a community Christmas tree lighting at 8 p.m.

There will be a performance by Laura Kepley, refreshments and a visit from Santa as part of the festivities.

Awards will be given to the best-decorated cart.

For more information or to sign up for the golf cart parade, contact Randall Barger at 704-640-2326 or randall.bar43@yahoo.com.