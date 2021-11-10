November 10, 2021

Falaah Muhammad Ortega

Homeless man charged with groping woman in Taco Bell drive-thru

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:26 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A homeless man faces sexual battery charges after groping a woman in the Taco Bell drive-thru line.

Falaah Muhammad Ortega, 37, was charged with the crime Tuesday after a woman in the Taco Bell drive-thru on East Innes Street said a man approached her car and started groping her. The woman told police Ortega reached inside of her vehicle before touching her breasts and leg.

She called 911. Ortega left the area.

Salisbury Police found Ortega near Cookout, which is on the other side of East Innes Street.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center and received a $1,500 secured bond.

