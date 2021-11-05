November 6, 2021

Blotter: Nov. 5

By Staff Report

Published 3:54 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

In Rowan county Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman’s purse was stolen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.

• An assault was reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of Ruffin Graham Lane.

• Jessie Tillman Dilbeck, 38, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Ashley Drive in Salisbury.

• Donnie Lee Anderson, 35, was charged on Interstate 85 Wednesday for speeding, failing to maintain lane control, driving impaired and carrying a concealed weapon an Interstate 85.

• Edward Lee Coughenour, 53, was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from justice in the 15900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday reported a disturbance in the 600 block of East Horah Street.

• Telamon on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of West Council Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported larceny in the 600 block of Williams Road.

• A stolen car was reported Thursday in the 800 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman overdosed Thursday in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle.

• Walmart on Thursday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 500 block of East Liberty Street.

