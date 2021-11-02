Blotter: Bullet hole found in second story of home

SALISBURY — A woman on Saturday reported a bullet hit the second story of her family’s home on Settlers Grove Lane after she heard gunfire in the area.

The woman told deputy W.T. Warren she was outside with her family when they heard gunfire in the area. Then, something hit the siding of the house, Warren’s report states.

Warren found a bullet hole on the second story of the house that connected to the son’s bedroom closet. He wasn’t able to locate the bullet. Neighbors said they didn’t hear or see any shooting, the incident report states.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

The case remains open.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Friday in the 2100 block of Airport Road in Salisbury.

• A burglary was reported Friday in the 1700 block of Gold Knob Road in Salisbury. Deputies have suspects in the crime.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 300 block of Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury.

• A license plate was reported stolen Friday in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis.

• A woman on Friday reported a breaking and entering Friday in the 8400 block of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis.

• A license plate was stolen from a trailer Saturday in the 1200 block of Long Creek Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen ATV in the 400 block of Trexler Road in Salisbury.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Sunday in the 700 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

• A burglary was reported Sunday in the 2100 block of Gold Knob Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a vehicle was vandalized at a house in the 5600 block of Old concord Road in Salisbury.

• James Wesley Liles, 49, was charged Sunday with misusing the 911 emergency telephone system in the 8700 block of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Pyrotek Inc on Monday reported an attempted break-in in the 900 block of Grace Church Road.

• A trailer was stolen from behind a building in the 300 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Pizza Hut on Monday reported embezzlement with an estimated loss of $8,200 in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A juvenile on Monday reported someone was pepper-sprayed at Pine Hills Apartments.

• A woman overdosed Monday in the 1200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a break-in in the 300 block of Maupin Avenue in Salisbury.