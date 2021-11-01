Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

SALISBURY — Police say a man sought medical treatment at Rowan Medical Center on Sunday for a stab wound, but it remains unclear how he was injured.

The male victim arrived at Rowan Medical Center around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday with a laceration to his lower abdomen. He declined to provide Salisbury Police with information about the incident, saying that he was OK and didn’t need the police to investigate what happened, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Bryant Keith Blackwell, 37, of China Grove was charged with seven counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Blackwell’s crimes are connected to a series of incidents that occurred at Walmart, 323 South Arlington St. In one incident, he’s accused of picking up two pairs of jeans in the store and returning them at the customer service desk for a gift card, DeSantis said.

• J Newton Cohen on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive.

• Pizza Hut on Saturday reported a larceny resulting in a $44 loss in the 1500 block of Van Nuys St.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• An assault was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive in Salisbury.

• A larceny resulting in a $1,100 loss was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Fortune Lane in Salisbury.

• Dollar General on Thursday reported to a burglary resulting in a $2,167 loss in the 100 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported larceny resulting in a $3,000 loss in the 2800 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported da burglary in the 5800 block of Old Mocksville road in Salisbury.

• Bruce Wayne Bare, 51, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation in the 5700 block of Turner Drive in Kannapolis.