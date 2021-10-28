Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst

Associated Press

JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career. Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN.”