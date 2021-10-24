October 24, 2021

Ester Marsh: Studies have shown that cancer hates exercise

By Ester Marsh

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

Tomorrow is the day! A left modified radical neck dissection and a trans robotic radical left tonsillectomy with right tonsillectomy. Boy, a mouth full right?

In layman’s terms: Both tonsils will be removed fully and on the left side of my neck my affected lymph node and the ones below will be removed by robotics.

I have been humbled by the love, prayers and caring I have received since my diagnosis. It has given me a boost of hope because as we all know, and have seen, there is a lot of ugliness going on in the world right now. But love will prevail.

Most of you know I exercise regularly and for a 55-year-old can keep up with plenty of
“yungens,” actually can outdo many of them.

Isn’t it amazing that no matter what I write about, exercise is always one or part of the solutions? Yet, many still take a pill quicker for this or for that, than to start exercising. And then there are side effects from the medication and more pills are prescribed to counter the side effects of the initial “solution.”

The side effects of exercising:

• improve your mental health and mood

• control your weight

• reduce your risk of heart disease

• help your body to balance blood sugar and insulin levels

• keep your brain sharp

• help you quit smoking

• help to change your lifestyle to a positive and healthy one.

I can go on and on. Many studies have been done that show what exercise does for cancer patients during treatment. The patient doesn’t just survive but thrive during and after cancer treatments.

The Mayo clinic says, “Your secret weapon during cancer treatment? Exercise!” We have numerous members who have gone through and/or are still going through cancer and cancer treatments and will vouch that exercise is and has been their life saver. Why wait to exercise until you have cancer? Or high blood pressure, how about type 2 diabetes?

As mentioned in last week’s column, exercise for mental health and to help with autoimmune diseases. Not to mention pre- and post-op joint replacements.

Exercise is a miracle “drug.” Can it be too much? It can be. Check with your doctor first, then a fitness professional to find a program that works for you that is safe and effective. For now, start walking and/or swimming or walking in the water. The rest will follow.

I am ready to kick some cancer’s buttocks!

Ester Hoeben Marsh is Health & Fitness Director of JF Hurley YMCA.

