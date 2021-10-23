October 23, 2021

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

By Staff Report

Published 6:13 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021

SALISBURY — A juvenile was hospitalized Saturday after being shot on West Bank Street.

While details about the incident were limited Saturday, Lt. Justin Crews said the juvenile was shot around 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Bank Street. The juvenile was transported to Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

Crews said he wasn’t able to release further information about the incident Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting, can contact Detective J.R. Drakeford at 704-638-5333.

