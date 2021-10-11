October 12, 2021

Vivian Hopkins (middle) and Norman Ribelin (left) hand Anna Parker the Don and Margaret Livengood Memorial Excellence in Bluegrass Music Award, which is given to an outstanding youth performer. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Winners announced from 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention

By Ben Stansell

Published 7:03 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY— Almost 30 individuals and bands competed in the adult competition at the Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention at East Rowan High School on Saturday evening.

Grace Bemus, who attended her first bluegrass fiddle workshop at the E.H. Montgomery Store in Gold Hill, took home the Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award. The youth competition winners were listed in Sunday’s story about the convention.

A full list of adult competition award winners are as follows:

• Bluegrass fiddle – First: Grace Bemus; Second: Malachi Freeman; Third: Gary Hatley

• Bluegrass banjo – First: Jake Eddie; Second: Danny Bowers; Third: Peden Williams

• Guitar – First: Jake Eddie; Second: Tommy Chandler; Third: Bob Dotson

• Mandolin – First: Graham Brewer; Second: Jim Bob Thompson; Third: Amelia Freeman

• Bass – Carter Eddie; Second: John Fogleman; Third: Jeremy Nash

• Dobro –  First: Peden Williams; Second: Sandy Hatley; Third: Richard Hansen

• Vocal – First: Morgan Brown; Second: Michael Jenkins; Third: Madison McCorkle

• Bluegrass band – First: Old River Road; Second: Adenoid Hunklestein & Company; Third: Hazy Ridge

• Bluegrass gospel bands – First: Strings of Victory; Second: Crossroads

