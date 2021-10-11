October 11, 2021

Jacob Wayne Stegall

Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

By Staff Report

Published 12:56 am Monday, October 11, 2021

SALISBURY — A 24-year old Salisbury man is facing of number of child sex charges.

Jacob Wayne Stegall was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday with two counts of felony statutory sex with a child, two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

The offenses all involved the same victim, who was at or under the age of 15, and occurred between July 1 and Aug. 22. 

Stegall received a $50,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

