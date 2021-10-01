High school football: Scores

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36, OT

Andrews 31, Hayesville 7

Anson County 20, Cameron Union Pines 14

Apex 42, Green Level 27

Asheville 6, Asheville Reynolds 5

Belmont Cramer 33, Gastonia Huss 8

Brevard 42, East Henderson 0

Broome, S.C. 46, Robbinsville 43

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 37, Swannanoa Owen 7

Camden County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

Canton Pisgah 20, Franklin 16

Carolina Pride 32, North Wake Christian 0

Central Davidson 46, Thomasville Ledford 34

Charlotte Catholic 30, Mint Hill Rocky River 13

Charlotte Latin 24, Arden Christ School 14

Charlotte Myers Park 13, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Charlotte Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7

Chocowinity Southside 58, Pamlico County 38

Claremont Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7

Clayton Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 6

Clinton 44, Newton Grove Midway 35

Concord 27, China Grove Carson 7

Concord Cox Mill 16, Kannapolis Brown 3

Concord Robinson 66, Albemarle 0

Cornelius Hough 53, West Mecklenburg 0

Currituck County 42, Manteo 28

East Gaston 42, Mooresboro Jefferson 37

East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0

Eastern Alamance 47, Burlington Williams 26

Eastern Randolph 32, Southwestern Randolph 14

Edenton Holmes 42, Pasquotank County 6

Elizabeth City Northeastern 28, Hertford County 6

Fairmont 20, East Bladen 8

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Cape Fear 0

Fayetteville Westover 33, Erwin Triton 27

Franklinton 14, Bunn 13

Goldsboro 12, Wilson Beddingfield 7

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 28

Greene Central 38, Ayden-Grifton 20

Greensboro Dudley 72, Greensboro Smith 6

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Western Guilford 0

Greenville Rose 55, Jacksonville Northside 3

Havelock 55, Greenville Conley 12

Hendersonville 42, Forest City Chase 9

Hickory 43, Hickory St. Stephens 15

Hickory Grove Christian 18, Southlake Christian 8

Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16

Hope Mills South View 49, Lumberton 0

Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 20

Jones County 49, Lejeune 0

Kings Mountain 28, Gastonia Forestview 14

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14

Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21

Lawndale Burns 42, Bessemer City 0

Lenoir Hibriten 42, Morganton Freedom 14

Lincolnton 27, Catawba Bandys 7

Louisburg 52, East Chapel Hill 0

Madison County 48, Rosman 0

Matthews Weddington 49, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mayodan McMichael 51, Lexington 18

McDowell County 53, North Buncombe 13

Metrolina Christian Academy 42, Trinity Christian 6

Mitchell County 62, Valdese Draughn 14

Monroe Parkwood 39, Marshville Forest Hills 29

Mount Airy 43, Boonville Starmount 0

Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0

Murphy 29, Cherokee 28

New Bern 75, South Central Pitt 0

North Brunswick 55, Topsail 22

North Davidson 51, Montgomery Central 7

North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14

North Forsyth 54, High Point Andrews 24

North Johnston 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0

North Mecklenburg 17, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14

North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32, 2OT

Northampton County 46, Southeast Halifax 0

Northern Guilford 38, Southwest Guilford 13

Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17

Oak Grove 50, Asheboro 14

Pfafftown Reagan 52, Davie County 14

Pinetown Northside 51, East Carteret 0

Pittsboro Northwood 21, Person 7

Polk County 48, R-S Central 28

Princeton 28, Eastern Wayne 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 21, High Point Christian Academy 14

Raleigh Wake Christian 28, Salemburg Lakewood 27

Randleman 48, Trinity Wheatmore 6

Reidsville 38, Walkertown 8

Richmond County 47, Hoke County 14

Riverside Martin 26, Perquimans 14

Robert B. Glenn 22, West Forsyth 13

Rolesville 42, Raleigh Wakefield 21

Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0

Shelby 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Shelby Crest 27, Belmont South Point 26

Smithfield-Selma 42, Wilson Fike 14

Southeast Guilford 50, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Southern Alamance 35, Chapel Hill 27

Southern Durham 36, South Granville 13

Southern Pines Pinecrest 47, Southern Lee 3

Spring Lake Overhills 46, Western Harnett 0

Statesville 56, Newton Foard 0

Swansboro 6, Richlands 0

Tarboro 42, Gates County 8

Thomasville 67, West Davidson 6

Vance County 36, Carrboro 12

Wake Forest 40, Knightdale 18

Wake Forest Heritage 35, Raleigh Millbrook 17

Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6

Warsaw Kenan 54, South Lenoir 26

Washington 62, Farmville Central 6

Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 16

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 16, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14

Waynesville Tuscola 37, North Henderson 0

West Brunswick 48, Wilmington Laney 35

West Carteret 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 8

West Columbus 49, Rocky Point Trask 0

West Johnston 33, East Wake 20

West Rowan 41, Northwest Cabarrus 6

West Stokes 20, Eden Morehead 14

Whiteville 62, East Columbus 0

Wilmington Hoggard 31, South Brunswick 0

Wilson Hunt 56, Southern Wayne 0

Winston-Salem Prep 42, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 14

Winston-Salem Reynolds 49, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Forsyth vs. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor, ppd.

North Moore vs. Siler City Jordan-Matthews, ccd.

Scotland vs. Cameron Union Pines, ccd.

St. Pauls vs. Clinton, ccd.

