Blotter: Sept. 24

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A student at West Rowan Middle School was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

• A man on Wednesday reported items were stolen from his house and outbuilding in the 3800 block of Woodleaf Road in Salisbury.

• A weapon was found on the grounds of Knollwood Elementary School in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported fraud in the 400 block of Webb Road in Salisbury.

• Shavonne Paige Lindsay, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institute.

• Frank James Hoyle, 37, was charged Wednesday with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported arson in the 1300 block of Bringle ferry Road in Salisbury.

• R&L Autos on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Zion Hills Apartments on Thursday reported a burglary in the 1600 block of Standish Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 800 block of Mitchel Avenue in Salisbury.

• Frank James Hoyle, 37, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule four controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.