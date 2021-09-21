Area Sports: Catawba announces Hall of Fame plans

The Catawba Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Keppel Auditorium.

Prior to inductions, there will be a social hour (5-6 p.m.) with drinks and light snacks at the Crystal Lounge. There will not be a sit-down meal.

Tickets are $20.

Each inductee will receive eight complimentary tickets.

By moving the event to Keppel Auditorium everyone attending will be able to social distance and Catawba will be able to livestream the event.

Catawba has implemented policies to help ensure the safety of everyone attending the Sports Hall of Fame induction.

Catawba College requires that all attendees at the Hall of Fame ceremonies provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result (within 72 hours prior to the event). Attendees will be required to wear a face covering indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

While there are some adjustments, the most important thing is that Catawba has found a way to hold this special event.

An eight-person class is being inducted. Inductees will be Jim Baker ’78, Todd Blake ’93, Michael Cabana ’01, Gerard Gregoire ’90, Brian Hinson ’00, Anne McArthur Jobe ’90, Jan Johnson Morgan ’95 and Devonte Peterson ’01.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

KINSTON — Owen White (Carson) had a super finish to the regular season on Sunday for the Down East Wood Ducks.

White pitched no-hit ball for seven innings against Charleston, which had the best record in the league. He allowed a single and a homer in the eighth, but he pitched 7 2/3 innings and got the 5-2 win.

White struck out 11 with no walks in his longest pro outing. He threw 93 pitches, 67 for strikes.

The win enabled Down East to make the playoffs. The Wood Ducks host Charleston tonight to start a best-of-five series.

•••

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers won 2-0 against Columbia on Sunday and finished 40-79.

•••

Austin Love (West Rowan) was promoted to the Palm Beach Cardinals late in the season and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on Sunday.

Love struck out 13 in eight innings and allowed one run, one walk and three hits.

NFL

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) made five tackles in a 17-11 loss to San Francisco.

CFL

Keion Adams (Salisbury) had a sack for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Friday’s 30-14 win against the Toronto Argonauts.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had four catches for 35 yards for Elon in a 44-10 loss to Appalachian State.

•••

SAC players of the week are Newberry running back Mario Anderson, Tusculum defensive back Jermaine Witherspoon and Wingate kicker McLean Robertson.

•••

JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had a sack for Averett in a 48-2 romp over Greensboro.

•••

In Charlotte’s loss to Georgia State, quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) threw a touchdown pass for the eighth straight game. Reynolds has 41 career touchdown passes, one short of Matt Johnson’s school record.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Sean Incardona (East Rowan) ran 27:11 (8K) and led Lenoir-Rhyne’s male runners in the Regional Preview Meet hosted by Converse.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 78-76 for Richmond on Monday in the River Run Collegiate.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Carmen Fraley (East Rowan) shot 91, with one birdie, for Montreat in the Coastal Georgia Fall Invite.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Cristyan Cabrera (West Rowan) scored his second goal of the season for Pfeiffer on Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win against Piedmont.

•••

Catawba tied Anderson 1-1 on Saturday at at the Frock Soccer Complex.

Salano Birch scored for the Indians (4-0-2 overall, 0-0-1 South Atlantic Conference).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Sydney Jimmo and Hannah Dunn scored two goals apiece as Catawba beat Anderson 4-0 on Saturday to open South Atlantic Conference play.

Catawba is 4-0-1 overall. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Troy’s Tori Hester (West Rowan) suffered a severe ankle sprain in the match with Alabama on Sept. 2, but should return to action soon.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had seven kills and four blocks in Saturday’s win against Coker.

•••

Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had nine kills and six blocks for Queens in a 3-2 loss to Francis Marion on Saturday.

•••

Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had 11 kills and six digs in a loss to N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday.

•••

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) had nine kills in each match as Columbia International beat Bob Jones and Johnson University.

•••

Catawba swept visiting Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday night at Goodman Gym.

Allison Bryant had 15 kills and 16 digs to lead Catawba (4-4, 2-1).

Catawba is home on Wednesday, hosting future SAC member Emory & Henry at 7 p.m.

HS FOOTBALL

The WSAT radio game this week is East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Salisbury stayed undefeated with Monday’s 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win vs. second-place West Davidson. Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick won in singles and doubles. •••

In South Piedmont Conference tennis on Monday, East Rowan won 9-0 vs. South Rowan. Audrey Ward, Jaysa Causby, Lauren Whisnant, Rebecca Reilly, Lindsey Whisnant and Jaylen Jones were winners in singles and doubles. HS VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan plays at West Rowan in tonight’s key match.

LOCAL GOLF

Roger Parker made a hole-in-one on No. 10 at McCanless on Friday. Parker, a Concord resident, played from the red tees and used a 7-iron. The hole measured 125 yards. The shot landed a few inches in front of the hole and went in for Parker’s third career ace. Parker’s playing partners were Buddy Helton, Phil Gibson and Ken Jayne.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event on Sunday.

The first-place team was P-Daber, Don Carpenter and Steve & Lynn Massingo. The second-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Mary & Gene Seaford