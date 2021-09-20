September 20, 2021

  • 79°

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:00 am Monday, September 20, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after a woman found the car parked outside of her house shot by several bullets.

Salisbury Police responded to the call about shots fired around 4:41 a.m. on Sunday. At the house, in the 700 block of Pinehurst Street, which intersects with Mooresville Road, police found six 9mm shell casings.

No further information was released.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Advance Auto No. 408 on Friday reported shoplifting that resulted in an estimated loss of $179 in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart reported nine incidents of shoplifting over the weekend.

• A man on Friday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A woman on Friday reported larceny in the 700 block of Reeds Lane.

• IHOP on Saturday reported counterfeiting in the 200 block of Bendix Drive.

• A woman on Saturday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 1300 block of Klumac Road.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Ashbrook Road that resulted in a loss of $870.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard that resulted in a $300 loss.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 300 block of West 12th Street that resulted in an estimated loss of $4,000.

• A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back by a BB gun in the 200 block of West D Avenue in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman early Thursday reported bullets were shot into her residence in the 1000 block of Burkesway Drive in Salisbury. There were three 9mm shell casings recovered in front of the residence as well as a hoodie that was laying in the road. No one was hurt in the incident.

• A woman on Thursday reported reported that her EBT card information was stolen in the 3400 block of Sides Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Soules Lane.

• A woman on Thursday reported a theft in the 200 block of Ivory Lane that resulted in an estimated loss of $1,400.

• A man on Thursday reported an internet scam that resulted in a $735 loss.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities bring September death toll to 27

Business

New ambulance company moves into Rowan County, filling need as COVID hospitalizations remain high

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Nation/World

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

Ask Us

Ask Us: What companies does RSS use for instructional materials, textbooks?

Nation/World

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

Local

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 630,000-square-foot facility on Webb Road

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program