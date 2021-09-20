Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after a woman found the car parked outside of her house shot by several bullets.

Salisbury Police responded to the call about shots fired around 4:41 a.m. on Sunday. At the house, in the 700 block of Pinehurst Street, which intersects with Mooresville Road, police found six 9mm shell casings.

No further information was released.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Advance Auto No. 408 on Friday reported shoplifting that resulted in an estimated loss of $179 in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart reported nine incidents of shoplifting over the weekend.

• A man on Friday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A woman on Friday reported larceny in the 700 block of Reeds Lane.

• IHOP on Saturday reported counterfeiting in the 200 block of Bendix Drive.

• A woman on Saturday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 1300 block of Klumac Road.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Ashbrook Road that resulted in a loss of $870.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard that resulted in a $300 loss.

• A woman on Sunday reported a burglary in the 300 block of West 12th Street that resulted in an estimated loss of $4,000.

• A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back by a BB gun in the 200 block of West D Avenue in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman early Thursday reported bullets were shot into her residence in the 1000 block of Burkesway Drive in Salisbury. There were three 9mm shell casings recovered in front of the residence as well as a hoodie that was laying in the road. No one was hurt in the incident.

• A woman on Thursday reported reported that her EBT card information was stolen in the 3400 block of Sides Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Soules Lane.

• A woman on Thursday reported a theft in the 200 block of Ivory Lane that resulted in an estimated loss of $1,400.

• A man on Thursday reported an internet scam that resulted in a $735 loss.