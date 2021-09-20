Blotter: Sept. 19

In weekend crime reports:

• Tisha Rashel Mowery, 37, of Salisbury was charged Saturday by the Salisbury Police Department for communicating threats, second degree trespassing and intoxicated and disruptive. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at The Fish Bowl in downtown Salisbury. Mowery was allegedly told not to remain at the bar by the owner and a police officer. She then unleashed a number of threats and profane insults to the arresting officer, according to an arrest warrant. Mowery was issued a $20,500 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Andreon T. Kerns, 21, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with discharging a weapon into an occupied property for an incident that occurred on Aug. 29. Kerns allegedly fired a handgun into an apartment attached to a multi-family dwelling located at the 1600 block of Standish Street. Kerns was issued a $10,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Sammy Ray Harmon Jr., 25, of Statesville was charged Friday with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, second degree trespassing, attempting to break or enter into a building and three counts of resisting a public officer. Harmon was issued a $30,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Herman JR Castelli, 41, of Davidson was charged Friday by the Kannapolis Police Department with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Castelli was allegedly in possession of 9.3 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 20 dosage units of oxycodone hydrochloride, four dosage units of oxycontin and oxycodone hydrochloride, among other drugs. Castelli was issued a $1,500 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Timothy Allen Carpenter, 36, of China Grove was charged Sunday with assault on a female and second degree kidnapping. The warrants for Carpenter were issued in Mecklenburg County, but Carpenter was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jarvis D. Neely, 35, of Spencer was charged Sunday by the Spencer Police Department with assault inflicting serious injury for allegedly striking a female subject to the ground and causing a large cut above the victim’s eye.

• Monica Mae Deese, 42, of Salisbury was charged Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and resisting a public officer. Deese was issued a $15,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Donchristopher Warren Roach, 31, of Charlotte was charged Saturday for felony fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Roach was allegedly speeding 95 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone while driving recklessly on I-85. Roach failed to stop for blue lights and a siren as a N.C. Highway patrolman was attempting to make a stop, according to the arrest warrant.

• Clyde Matthew Stanley, 41, of Statesville was charged Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property under false pretense. Joseph Tyler Fruia, 25, of Salisbury was charged Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Stanley and Fruia allegedly broke into a 1993 Toyota Corolla and stole a woman’s purse. Stanley purchased less than a dollar of gas with a stolen credit card as well, according to the arrest warrant.

• Amaya Michelle Treadway, 21, of China Grove was charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and shoplifting concealment goods.

• Don Allen Parson, 43, of Kannapolis was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance for allegedly possessing 0.4 grams of a white in color crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.