Area Sports roundup: Former Blue Bear Drew Powell stars in Indoor Football League

PRO FOOTBALL

Former Livingstone quarterback Drew Powell scored three rushing touchdowns as the Arizona Rattlers beat the Duke City Gladiators 58-55 on Sunday in the Indoor Football League playoffs.

The Rattlers (14-2) will play at home against the Massachusetts Pirates (13-3) for the league championship in Sunday’s United Bowl

Powell has been the league’s dominant offensive player in his second season with the Rattlers and leads the league in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards.

Powell broke 11 school records and four CIAA records while he was at Livingstone.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had four kills, four blocks and two aces Tuesday in a sweep of Salem, a team coached by her father, Barry Rymer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Catawba’s Clayton Crile is the SAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Crile was perfect on his kicks on Saturday, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 43-yard go-ahead boot in the fourth quarter of 37-27 win against Erskine. He added field goals of 31 and 25 yards, while going 4-for-4 on extra points. Crile averaged 48.5 yards on four punts.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Catawba forward Hannah Dunn is the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Dunn, a freshman who played in high school at Cox Mill, scored four goals in two wins and had one assist.

PRO BASEBALL

Former Catawba star Zac Almond has had an incredible season for the Missoula Paddleheads.

He’s hit 25 homers with 90 RBIs in 82 games and is batting .359.

HS BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury won 5-0 over the South Rowan Raiders on Tuesday in a non-conference match. Brayan Avilez and Will Webb scored two goals each for the Hornets (6-1), while David Austin had one. It was the first career goal for Austin, a freshman. Assists were credited to Colin Donaldson (2), Avilez (2) and Joseph Hernandez. Wade Robins and Webb combined for the shutout for the Hornets. Salisbury got excellent play from Hines Busby, Carlos Henrique and Jack Heilig in his varsity debut. Salisbury opens up Central Carolina Conference play at home tonight against Thomasville. Game time is 6 p.m.

HS GIRLS GOLF

Lake Norman Charter shot 118 to win a South Piedmont Conference match Tuesday at McCanless. East Rowan finished second at 127. East’s Hannah Waddell shot 36 and was medalist. Emma Callahan shot 43, while Emma Cornelison and Addison Queen shot 48s. McKinley Faw shot 50 to lead South Rowan.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Salisbury won 9-0 against Lexington in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

The Hornets (7-0, 5-0) got wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick.

Campion/Wymbs, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick were winning doubles teams.

Salisbury has won every match 9-0.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Salisbury returned to action and defeated South Davidson 25-11, 30-28 and 25-21 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.

Ashley Yang had four aces and 22 assists. Brooke Cunningham had four aces and 11 kills. Ella Trainor had four kills and 13 digs. Katie Peeler had three aces and 15 digs. Mallory Link had four kills. Riley Peltz had four kills and seven digs.

