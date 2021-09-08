Area Sports roundup: Former Blue Bear Drew Powell stars in Indoor Football League
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Livingstone quarterback Drew Powell scored three rushing touchdowns as the Arizona Rattlers beat the Duke City Gladiators 58-55 on Sunday in the Indoor Football League playoffs.
The Rattlers (14-2) will play at home against the Massachusetts Pirates (13-3) for the league championship in Sunday’s United Bowl
Powell has been the league’s dominant offensive player in his second season with the Rattlers and leads the league in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards.
Powell broke 11 school records and four CIAA records while he was at Livingstone.
Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had four kills, four blocks and two aces Tuesday in a sweep of Salem, a team coached by her father, Barry Rymer.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Catawba forward Hannah Dunn is the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Dunn, a freshman who played in high school at Cox Mill, scored four goals in two wins and had one assist.
PRO BASEBALL
Former Catawba star Zac Almond has had an incredible season for the Missoula Paddleheads.
He’s hit 25 homers with 90 RBIs in 82 games and is batting .359.
HS BOYS SOCCER
HS GIRLS TENNIS
Salisbury won 9-0 against Lexington in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.
The Hornets (7-0, 5-0) got wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick.
Campion/Wymbs, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick were winning doubles teams.
Salisbury has won every match 9-0.
HS VOLLEYBALL
Salisbury returned to action and defeated South Davidson 25-11, 30-28 and 25-21 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.
Ashley Yang had four aces and 22 assists. Brooke Cunningham had four aces and 11 kills. Ella Trainor had four kills and 13 digs. Katie Peeler had three aces and 15 digs. Mallory Link had four kills. Riley Peltz had four kills and seven digs.
•••
Nine eagles were made.
Team John Goodman, Allen Hammill and Ken Safrit eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole. Team Carl Moore, John Mitchell, Gary Schenk and Mel Smith eagled the par-5 11th hole. Team Ron Ervin, Donald Martin, Chuck Jones and Dickie Peeler eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole. Team Pope, Williams, Seamon and Reid eagled No. 6 and No. 18. Team Safley, Lipe, Petrea and Cress eagled No. 11 and No. 18. Team Niekras, Shook, Hahn and Mahaffey eagled No. 6 and the par-4 14th hole.
Labor Day golf: Claytons prevail on 21st hole
